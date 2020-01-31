Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. After hitting all of Sunday’s Best Picture nominees, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are back to discussing the week’s new releases, starting with the latest entry in the new-and-improved DCEU, Birds Of Prey. Directed by Cathy Yan and starring Margot Robbie, Birds Of Prey is a…
In foreboding square footage, and certainly in volume of naked old crones climbing out of bathtubs, the lodge of The Lodge has nothing on The Overlook. All the same, a comparable chill blows through frosted windows and down shorter, less opulent corridors. The Shining isn’t the only wintry classic that might leap to…
“Is it better to live as a monster, or die a good man?” Martin Scorsese was talking about his film Shutter Island when he said those words in 2010, but they could just as easily apply to The Irishman. Opening with one of Scorsese’s signature long takes—not through a bustling nightclub or glamorous casino, but a…
In honor of the fast-approaching 92nd Academy Awards—airing this Sunday, February 9—Film Club is looking back at the Best Picture nominees we didn’t cover last year. The last nominee on the list is Taika Waititi’s “anti-hate satire,” Jojo Rabbit, a film that is part-Holocaust drama, part-broad satire, but wholly…
Like the best movies of Disney’s Golden Age and the later Disney Renaissance, the Frozen films know how to stage a knockout musical sequence. Calling to mind countless show-stopping showtunes from beloved Broadway productions, Frozen 2 songs like “Into The Unknown” and “Lost In The Woods” seem to freeze time to let…
The opening scenes of Kramer Vs. Kramer, the highest-grossing film of 1979, play out like a horror movie. Dustin Hoffman’s Ted Kramer is a cheerfully oblivious ad exec. The term “yuppie” wasn’t in use yet, but Ted is one. He’s on an upward trajectory at work, and he hangs out at the office long after the day is done,…
Disregard the headline above. Or half of it, anyway. We actually don’t know what will win at the Oscars this Sunday. No one does—not even the Academy, apparently, which oddly tweeted out its own predictions a few days ago, leaving some to wonder if it hadn’t accidentally leaked the real results. Honestly, just pasting…
In honor of the fast-approaching 92nd Academy Awards—airing this Sunday, February 9—Film Club is looking back at the Best Picture nominees we didn’t cover last year. Next up is one of our favorite films of the year, Parasite. Join our critics Katie Rife and A.A. Dowd as they sing the praises of Bong Joon Ho’s…
In their English-language follow-up to the nerve-shredding Goodnight Mommy, filmmaking duo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala packed their parkas and headed off to a remote location outside Montreal for The Lodge. It’s a tense, claustrophobic horror about the psychological effects of trauma set in an isolated cabin at…
So many movies, so little time. Every week brings a new crop of them, opening in multiplexes and arthouse theaters across the nation, and arriving in increasingly high volumes on streaming platforms like Netflix. How’s a voracious moviegoer to keep up? That’s where The A.V. Club comes in. The first week of every…
A hyper-sexualized sidekick with a Brooklyn accent straight out of the silent era, psychiatrist-turned-murder clown Harley Quinn has always been a fan favorite in the DC Comics universe, inspiring legions of cosplayers and more than a few black and red tattoos. But this writer never understood what was so appealing…
Trauma sprawls outward in Horse Girl, a new drama from filmmaker Jeff Baena and actor and co-writer Alison Brie. The movie’s twee dressings—woven friendship anklets, colorful God’s eye votives, and, well, horses—decorate an uncomfortable portrait of a young woman struggling with loneliness and isolation. Horse Girl is…
There’s a reason that people can’t get the songs of Frozen and Frozen 2 out of their heads: Many of their tunes were inspired by the age-old practice of kulning, a traditional Scandinavian form of singing used for livestock herding. The journey from a literal cattle call to a pop song may seem like an odd one, but Fro…
“There is no sex in Georgian dance,” declares a gruff dance instructor named Aliko (Kakha Gogidze) at the beginning of Levan Akin’s And Then We Danced. The line’s obvious irony inspires titters from his students, who are uniformly young, hot, and fit; as we will soon learn, sex is just about the only thing they talk…
Oscar-nominated production designer Barbara Ling on putting the Once Upon A Time… into Tarantino’s latest
Since her early days designing stage shows for Pee-wee Herman and David Byrne, production designer Barbara Ling has specialized in creating heightened fantasy worlds. You can see it in her work on Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies, including the over-the-top sets for the infamous Batman & Robin. And, in a way, you can…
Editing is, by and large, a thankless profession. Film editors work behind the scenes, sculpting massive piles of footage into feature films with pacing and tone and foreshadowing and callbacks. If they’re good at their jobs, you barely notice their work at all, keeping them in the shadows. Not so with Thelma…
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. Film editor A.A. Dowd is unable to join us this week, as he is in Park City, Utah covering this year’s Sundance Film Festival—check out his excellent coverage here. In his place, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss this week’s…
I’ve left Sundance but it hasn’t left me. Two days removed from the mad hustle of the festival—the late nights, the early mornings, the packed shuttles, the crowded screenings, the mediocre meals, the winter-camp fun of talking with fellow critics—it’s the movies that have stuck with me. As usual, I’m a little hung…
Occultism and horror movies make a good pair. On screen, the occult retains all of its intrigue, while eliminating the dense prose you otherwise have to slog through to get to the good stuff. Of course, serious occultists may disagree, not least because these movies also tend to paint them as cannibals and murderers.…
