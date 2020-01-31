Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Harley Quinn gets her groove back in DC’s wildly colorful, surprisingly gory Birds Of Prey
Katie Rife

2/7/20
1:46 PM
For Our Consideration
Old men with guns: Death, age, and violence in The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Katie Rife
“Is it better to live as a monster, or die a good man?” Martin Scorsese was talking about his film Shutter Island when he said those words in 2010, but they could just as easily apply to The Irishman. Opening with one of Scorsese’s signature long takes—not through a bustling nightclub or glamorous casino, but a

2/7/20
7:00 AM
The Popcorn Champs
Four decades before Marriage Story, a quintessential divorce drama swept the Oscars

Tom Breihan
352
The opening scenes of Kramer Vs. Kramer, the highest-grossing film of 1979, play out like a horror movie. Dustin Hoffman’s Ted Kramer is a cheerfully oblivious ad exec. The term “yuppie” wasn’t in use yet, but Ted is one. He’s on an upward trajectory at work, and he hangs out at the office long after the day is done,

2/4/20
10:38 AM
Interview
Oscar-nominated production designer Barbara Ling on putting the Once Upon A Time… into Tarantino’s latest

Katie Rife
Since her early days designing stage shows for Pee-wee Herman and David Byrne, production designer Barbara Ling has specialized in creating heightened fantasy worlds. You can see it in her work on Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies, including the over-the-top sets for the infamous Batman & Robin. And, in a way, you can

1/31/20
3:35 PM
Dispatch
The best movies of Sundance 2020

A.A. Dowd
I’ve left Sundance but it hasn’t left me. Two days removed from the mad hustle of the festival—the late nights, the early mornings, the packed shuttles, the crowded screenings, the mediocre meals, the winter-camp fun of talking with fellow critics—it’s the movies that have stuck with me. As usual, I’m a little hung

1/31/20
12:30 PM
Video
The watches and wigs are superb, but The Rhythm Section didn't vibe with our critics

Katie Rife
 and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. Film editor A.A. Dowd is unable to join us this week, as he is in Park City, Utah covering this year’s Sundance Film Festival—check out his excellent coverage here. In his place, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss this week’s

