11 years ago, Jon M. Chu danced circles around Adam Sandler

As the director of films like Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming In The Heights, Jon M. Chu has become a Hollywood force to be reckoned with, bringing big-budget, grand scale projects to th e big screen. But over a decade ago, Chu and pal Adam Sevani were fresh out of Step Up 2 and putting together massive projects of their own creation as part of AC/DC, or the Adam/Chu Dance Crew. An early YouTube sensation that found the pair no-holds-barred battle dancing Miley Cyrus’ M&M crew, the perceived beef ultimately found the crews facing off at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, but not before enlisting everyone from Adam Sandler to Lindsay Lohan to appear in the online clips.

The A.V. Club caught up with Chu on the carpet of the Film Independent Spirit Awards this weekend to talk about all manner of indie film, but also to reminisce about AC/DC and the early days of YouTube.

