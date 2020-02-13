Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

11 years ago, Jon M. Chu danced circles around Adam Sandler

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Crazy Rich Asians
1
Save

As the director of films like Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming In The Heights, Jon M. Chu has become a Hollywood force to be reckoned with, bringing big-budget, grand scale projects to the big screen. But over a decade ago, Chu and pal Adam Sevani were fresh out of Step Up 2 and putting together massive projects of their own creation as part of AC/DC, or the Adam/Chu Dance Crew. An early YouTube sensation that found the pair no-holds-barred battle dancing Miley Cyrus’ M&M crew, the perceived beef ultimately found the crews facing off at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, but not before enlisting everyone from Adam Sandler to Lindsay Lohan to appear in the online clips.

The A.V. Club caught up with Chu on the carpet of the Film Independent Spirit Awards this weekend to talk about all manner of indie film, but also to reminisce about AC/DC and the early days of YouTube.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

David Lowery gets medieval on your ass in The Green Knight trailer

Birds Of Prey and its complex relationship with queer identity

No digital makeover (or smaller teeth) can fix everything wrong with Sonic The Hedgehog

On Star Trek: Picard, old friends make new allies

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement