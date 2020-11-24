Cinephiles tend to be a fragile lot to begin with, but going almost a year without seeing a movie in the theater has more than likely left your most ardent movie-loving friends and family even more depressed than usual. But whether they’re unapologetically nostalgic ’80s babies who worship at the altar of Spielberg and Lucas or sophisticated cineastes with strong opinions on the Dardenne brothers, the best way to cheer up a movie lover who’s feeling a little down is with more movies. And given that—in the opinion of The A.V. Club’s film staff—a true cinephile embraces both the lowbrow and the highbrow with equal gusto, the options here should satisfy a broad range of film fans. If not, a Criterion Channel subscription always does the trick.
2 / 8
The Essential Fellini
The Essential Fellini
Every year, the Criterion Collection puts out a box set that instantly becomes the most coveted film gift of the season. Last year’s stomped through 15 Showa-era Godzilla movies, and this year’s pays tribute to a different type of screen colossus: late Italian film legend Federico Fellini, who would have celebrated his centennial in 2020. A working knowledge of Fellini, from his Neo-Realist origins to his late-period phantasmagorias, is a cornerstone of any serious cinephile’s knowledge base—and the films are intoxicating as well. Whether you’re introducing them to someone for the first time or upgrading an existing collection, “The Essential Fellini” covers basics like La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2, and Amarcord along with more obscure titles like 1955’s Il Bidone. The set includes 14 films in total, 11 of them presented with new 4k transfers and all collected in Criterion’s signature deluxe packaging, which includes not one, but two illustrated companion books.
With an MSRP of $249.95, “The Essential Fellini” is currently $199.96 through the Criterion website. Criterion deals are usually pretty easy to find online, however, and the collection is priced at $124.99 at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
3 / 8
Friday The 13th Collection
Friday The 13th Collection
A box set that brings together the Paramount Friday The 13ths and the New Line Jason movies is something we never thought we’d see in our lifetimes. But here it is, collecting all 12 films in a slipcase illustrated with the many faces of Mr. Voorhees and his beloved mother(’s desiccated head). Friday The 13th is one of those franchises that has been pored over in minute detail, and while the box set is not completely exhaustive, it’s pretty darn close, with a plethora of extras that includes holy grail gore footage from Friday The 13th Part 2. A limited edition release that included a lithograph and poster has already sold out, but the initial pressing also had some technical issues that led to Shout! Factory sending out replacement discs. So there are pros and cons of buying the set at this stage—if the slasher fan in your life has been able to hold out this long.
Released on October 13, 2020, the “Friday The 13th Collection” has an MSRP of $159.98. Now that the initial furor has quieted down, it’s going for around $129.97 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Amazon has already included it in a couple of flash sales, so keep an eye out there for deals.
4 / 8
Mondo Print Auction
Mondo Print Auction
Get the one that got away as Mondo puts nearly 2,000 silkscreened prints spanning 15 years of the company’s history on auction starting November 29. The circumstances surrounding the sale are less than ideal: Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League is putting his personal collection up for auction, with proceeds going to pay Drafthouse employees at shuttered locations and covering COVID-related expenses for the theater chain. But if you know a Mondo enthusiast whose collection is missing one key piece, this may be your only opportunity to scratch your loved one’s nerdiest, most obsessive itch. Rare, long-sold-out originals from artists Attack Peter, Shepherd Fairey, Aaron Horkey, Olly Moss, and Tyler Stout are among those going up on the auction block, and a press release assures buyers that the host site, eMoviePoster.com, is easier and more fair than both the mad rush to buy a Mondo print when it first goes on sale and the cutthroat atmosphere of eBay. Auctions close on December 13, which is cutting it close for Hanukkah, but plenty of time for Christmas with rush shipping.
Users must pre-register to participate in the “First Ever Major Mondo Print Auction” at eMoviePoster.com, which launches with no reserve on November 29.
5 / 8
This Was Hollywood
This Was Hollywood
Carla Valderrama’s wildly popular Instagram account This Was Hollywood is the latest social media phenomenon to make the leap into publishing, but this isn’t your typical stocking-stuffer novelty item. The book This Was Hollywood: Forgotten Stars And Stories is the latest in a series from Turner Classic Movies, for one, which is about as influential of a classic cinema cosigner as you can get. And with a storytelling style that will appeal to fans of Katrina Longworth’s similarly buzzy podcast You Must Remember This, Valderrama’s secret history of the film industry keeps it classy even when she’s airing decades-old dirty laundry. This Was Hollywood is laid out in the style of a vintage fan magazine, featuring bold graphic design backed by meticulous research that brings silver-screen icons, both immortal and largely forgotten, to life once again on the page.
The MSRP for This Was Hollywood is $28, but you can find it for $20.95 on the Turner Classic Movies website. A list of online retailers for the book can also be found on the This Was Hollywood website, and you can locate the book at a brick-and-mortar independent store near you—many of which offer curbside pickup—at IndieBound.
6 / 8
Midsommar Director’s Cut: Collector’s Edition
Midsommar Director’s Cut: Collector’s Edition
If your relationship is anything less than rock solid, giving A24’s deluxe, slipcovered edition of the Midsommar Director’s Cut to your partner for the holidays may send the wrong message. Or maybe you want to send a subtle hint that if they don’t stop inserting themselves into your weekly Zoom happy hour with your friends, they may find themselves in the proverbial bear suit before the summer solstice rolls around. Potential for passive-aggressive subtext aside, the director’s cut adds more than 30 minutes to Ari Aster’s already lengthy 2019 horror film, which comes packaged in a clothbound slipcase with a 62-page booklet that includes both Ragnar Persson’s original art from the film and a foreword by Martin Scorsese. You have to bring your own hallucinogenic tea, though.
$45 plus shipping at the A24 online store.
7 / 8
Unique Vintage X Gremlins Collection
Unique Vintage X Gremlins Collection
Now that the Die Hard discourse has become cliché, celebrate the actual best Christmas movie released in the summertime with some officially licensed Gremlins merch from Burbank-based vintage inspired brand Unique Vintage. The collection covers a range of styles, sizes, and gender expressions, from swing skirts to T-shirts to “men’s” button-ups. An unbearably adorable print of Gizmo in a Santa hat is the more explicitly holiday-themed of the two, but those who like to root for the villain can also sport a pattern featuring chief troublemaker Stripe and his Gremlin minions riding tricycles and enjoying a movie wearing classic 3-D glasses. You can presumably get the fabric wet without sprouting a dozen more Gremlins shirts, but check the care label just to be safe.
Prices for the Unique Vintage X Gremlins collection range from $16 for a hair scarf to $110 for a Gizmo print swing dress on the Unique Vintage website. Some items are already sold out, but you can sign up for restock notifications on the website.
8 / 8