The Essential Fellini

Graphic : Rebecca Fassola

Every year, the Criterion Collection puts out a box set that instantly becomes the most coveted film gift of the season. Last year’s stomped through 15 Showa-era Godzilla movies, and this year’s pays tribute to a different type of screen colossus: late Italian film legend Federico Fellini, who would have celebrated his centennial in 2020. A working knowledge of Fellini, from his Neo-Realist origins to his late-period phantasmagorias, is a cornerstone of any serious cinephile’s knowledge base—and the films are intoxicating as well. Whether you’re introducing them to someone for the first time or upgrading an existing collection, “The Essential Fellini” covers basics like La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2, and Amarcord along with more obscure titles like 1955’s Il Bidone. The set includes 14 films in total, 11 of them presented with new 4k transfers and all collected in Criterion’s signature deluxe packaging, which includes not one, but two illustrated companion books.

With an MSRP of $249.95, “The Essential Fellini” is currently $199.96 through the Criterion website. Criterion deals are usually pretty easy to find online, however, and the collection is priced at $124.99 at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.