The King Of Monsters in Godzilla Vs. Kong Photo : Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

In just a few days, moviegoers and HBO Max subscribers alike will be treated to the title-fight rematch of the year, as Japan’s most famous radioactive reptile takes on the biggest ape of them all for the first time since 1962. And while The A.V. Club spent this past week of Watch This tracing Kong’s big-screen franchise evolution, it’s time to pay a little attention to his rival’s equally estimable body of work. That’s right: On this week’s kaiju-friendly episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are looking back on the 70-year history of Toho’s biggest star, Godzilla. Can we get a Skreeongk?



Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcasts, Push The Envelope and Dial M For Maple.