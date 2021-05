Dev Patel (Photo: A24 Films); Daniel Craig (Photo: Claire Folger / Lionsgate); Keanu Reeves (Screenshot: Netflix); Kelly Marie Tran (Photo: Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

AVQ&A Welcome back to AVQ&A, where we throw out a question for discussion among the staff and readers. Consider this a prompt to compare notes on your interface with pop culture, to reveal your embarrassing tastes and experiences. Prev Next View All

It seems as if Knives Out 2 will continue the short, but proud Knives Out tradition of having an absolutely stacked ensemble: Just this week, it was announced that Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn would appear opposite Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s sequel . In anticipation of more rock solid casting announcements, The A.V. Club is offering its own picks for potential Knives Out alums with this week’s AVQ&A:

Who would you like to see cast in Knives Out 2?