A week before Thanksgiving, Frozen II and the Mr. Rogers movie compete for your family's love

Welcome back to Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie discussion series, now available in both video and podcast form. In the first episode of our new season, film critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss two family-oriented entertainments hitting theaters in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday: Frozen II, the sequel to the most successful animated movie ever, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the audio version below. For further discussion, check out our written reviews of both films, linked above.

Photo credit: Disney/Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.