Abominable is not the first animated movie about a yeti ever made. It’s not even the first one this year: Laika’s Missing Link, in which yetis play a villain role to a more demure sasquatch dropped in April. Plus, Smallfoot, of “Zendaya is Meechee” fame hit in 2018. Abominable’s c harming, though, and its yeti, Everest, is certainly the cutest and most dog-like of the bunch.

The big question is why, as audiences, we keep finding movies about hairy fictional mountain creatures to be compelling fare. Is it our tendency to see ourselves in their isolation? Our yearning to believe that there’s something more out there? Or simply a desire to see fuzzy things fall down in the snow? With Abominable available digitally now and hitting blu-ray/DVD on December 17, The A.V. Club though it would be a good time to pose that very question to the film’s writer/director Jill Culton and stars Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Albert Tsai. That discussion is above, as well as a chat about what it was like to make the movie in tandem with Chinese studio Pearl.