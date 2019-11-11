Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Adam Driver doesn't care about Oscar buzz

Marah Eakin
With Marriage Story in theaters now and The Report hitting theaters this weekend, Adam Driver is taking over arthouse theaters right now. He’s also taking over the world of awards buzz with stellar performances in both films. Not that he cares about that.

At least that’s what he told The A.V. Club when we talked at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this fall. In the clip above, Driver talks about civil service, government accountability, and what he thinks about Hollywood’s awards season nonsense.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

