Adam Driver doesn't care about Oscar buzz

With Marriage Story in theaters now and The Report hitting theaters this weekend, Adam Driver is taking over arthouse theaters right now. He’s also taking over the world of awards buzz with stellar performances in both films. Not that he cares about that.

At least that’s what he told The A.V. Club when we talked at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this fall. In the clip above, Driver talks about civil service, government accountability, and what he thinks about Hollywood’s awards season nonsense.