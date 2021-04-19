Screenshot : YouTube

One of the best scenes in Holy Motors—the Leos Carax drama from 2012—is a musical number in which Denis Lavant leads a procession of men in an accordion-driven cover of of R.L. Burnside’s “Let My Baby Ride.” It’s evocative of another exhilarating musical moment from an earlier Carax/Lavant collab: The David Bowie “Modern Love” scene in 1986's Mauvais Sang. So when Carax announced that his follow-up to Holy Motors would be a full-on musical film—featuring music by the Sparks brothers, no less—we were certainly enthused, to say the least. Nine years after Holy Motors knocked our socks off, the first trailer for Carax’s Annette has arrived:



Annette is Carax’s first english-language effort, and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a stand-up comic and a renowned opera singer, respectively, who fall in love and have a precious lil baby together. But of course this is a Leos Carax joint, so things are a bit more complicated than all of that—there’s also the matter of Adam Driver’s absolutely stunning mane of hair. Go off, you big lanky Lion King weirdo .



Annette is set to premiere at the Cannes film festival on July 6, and will arrive in U.S. theaters and on Amazon Prime video sometime later this summer.