In Uncut Gems, Adam S andler plays “Howard Ratner,” a harried diamond dealer who’s frantically looking for the next big score, all while juggling his family, his mistress, and his creditors. It’s a role that Sandler plays masterfully, and one that could lead audiences to wonder why Sandler doesn’t take on more serious projects. As he told The A.V. Club at the Toronto International Film Festival, though, it’s mainly because he doesn’t get asked. That discussion, plus talk about John Mulaney and Nick Kroll’s Oh, Hello, Lakeith Stanfield’s wholesale diamond score, and basketball is above.

