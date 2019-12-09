Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Adam Sandler and the Uncut Gems cast on diamond deals, basketball, and Oh, Hello

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Adam Sandler
1
Save

In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler plays “Howard Ratner,” a harried diamond dealer who’s frantically looking for the next big score, all while juggling his family, his mistress, and his creditors. It’s a role that Sandler plays masterfully, and one that could lead audiences to wonder why Sandler doesn’t take on more serious projects. As he told The A.V. Club at the Toronto International Film Festival, though, it’s mainly because he doesn’t get asked. That discussion, plus talk about John Mulaney and Nick Kroll’s Oh, Hello, Lakeith Stanfield’s wholesale diamond score, and basketball is above.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Oh, Hello.

The Oh, Hello boys would also be perfectly happy to host the Oscars, you know, if anyone is asking

Here’s how John Mulaney got so good at writing jokes

John Mulaney on the origins of “Lobster Diner,” his new walk, and bringing Kid Gorgeous to Netflix

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement