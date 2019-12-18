Adam Sandler is so good in Uncut Gems that Daniel Day-Lewis called him to talk about it

Photo : Mark Sagliocco ( Getty Images )

Adam Sandler is rightfully earning tons of praise for his role in Uncut Gems, the intense new drama from filmmaking duo Josh and Benny Safdie. In the film, Sandler plays a gambling addict who works in New York’s D iamond D istrict, where he tries to evade loan sharks while maneuvering to place a bet that could change his entire life—or finally destroy it. It’s easily one of the best performances Sandler has ever given, and may very well net him a shiny gold statue or two. He’s so great in the film, in fact, that Daniel Day-Lewis—arguably one of the greatest actors of all-time—personally phoned Sandler to congratulate him.



About 30 minutes into his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast with co-star and former NBA player Kevin Garnett, Sandler relayed a charming story about making a stop at Macy’s to buy basketball shorts and shoes so he could shoot some hoops near his kid’s school. “I’m getting my sneakers and then I look down at my phone and it’s Daniel Day-Lewis,” Sandler says. After exchanging hellos, Day-Lewis complimented Sandler on his performance in Uncut Gems: “He starts talking about grabbing the seat in front of him. ‘I couldn’t let go of the seat in front of me,’ and just saying how much he dug the movie, he dug [Kevin Garnett], he dug the guys. But it was the best call ever.”

Sandler doesn’t divulge much about the conversation with Day-Lewis, whom he refers to as “Danny” because—in a far more intriguing revelation—the two actors are longtime friends. That’s not too surprising considering they’ve both made films with Paul Thomas Anderson, but it’s still a fascinating thing to think about. Did Daniel Day-Lewis watch That’s My Boy? Is he a Billy Madison fan or more of a Happy Gilmore guy? What does Daniel Day-Lewis’ Adam Sandler impression sound like?!