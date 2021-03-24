Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Alexander Skarsgård grew up watching Godzilla movies with his dad

Marah Eakin
When Godzilla Vs. Kong came calling for Alexander Skarsgård, the actor knew what he was getting into. As he tells The A.V. Club in the video above, he grew up watching classic “guy in a suit” Godzilla movies with his dad, actor Stellan Skarsgård. He was also pretty familiar with the Hollow Earth theory, in which his character in the movie, Nathan Lind, strongly believes—so much so that, as Skarsgård explains in the video, he lets himself be taken advantage of quite a bit.

Godzilla Vs. Kong will be in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, March 25.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

