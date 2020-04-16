Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Alicia Silverstone on Bad Therapy, Clueless, and being a Hollywood vegan

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Alicia Silverstone
In the new movie Bad Therapy, Alicia Silverstone plays Susan Howard, a struggling middle-aged realtor who’s just not happy with her marriage’s status quo. Inspired by those around her who she perceives as better off, she wrangles husband Bob (played by Rob Corddry) into couples therapy. The catch? Unbeknownst to them, their therapist (played by Michaela Watkins) is actually fairly damaged herself, and is playing their insecurities off each other for her own personal romantic gain.

In real life, Silverstone has actually had pretty positive experiences with therapy, as she tells The A.V. Club in the clip above. We also asked her about how she advocates for her veganism on set, her long history in Los Angeles, and what people say to her when they recognize her at the farmer’s market.

Bad Therapy hits VOD Friday, April 17.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

