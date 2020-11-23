In a recent interview with The Advocate, Happiest Season’s writer and director, Clea Duvall, said, “When someone comes out, it’s not even necessarily just about the person’s coming-out. It’s like a tree; its branches splinter off and it becomes a part of other people’s journey too.” That idea is part of what makes Happiest Season so successful: It’s not just about one couple’s story, but rather about the way one half of the couple was raised, the expectations put on her by family, and how ultimately she’s able to change the world and views of those around her.

With that quote in mind, The A.V. Club hit up Happiest Season supporting cast members Mary Steenburgen and Alison Brie to talk about how families can support queer family members at the holidays, and how it’s still remotely possible that seemingly kind, thoughtful people can choose to support a non-inclusive political agenda.