Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

All the reasons Chaka Khan says she's just like a chicken

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Chaka Khan
Chaka KhanThe One And Only IvanDisney Plus
Save

Chaka Khan is a music icon, a style icon, a game show hero, and a person so cool even their name must be spoken suavely. She’s also, according to her, a little bit of a chicken—or at least a little bit like the chicken she plays in the new Disney+ movie The One And Only Ivan. Khan voices Henrietta, the film’s poofy-feathered, baseball-playing chicken, which Khan says reminds her of growing up on the south side of Chicago. The A.V. Club talked to Khan about Henrietta and about her relationship with animal welfare in general, and the results are in the clip above.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Generous Ellen grants bare standard of living to her serfs

Do you have The Beastmaster's negative? Don Coscarelli would like to talk to you

Jurassic Park gave the whole world the Spielberg Face

Maybe Democratic National Conventions should always be remote—just no more fake waving, please

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement