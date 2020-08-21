All the reasons Chaka Khan says she's just like a chicken

Chaka Khan is a music icon, a style icon, a game show hero, and a person so cool even their name must be spoken suavely. She’s also, according to her, a little bit of a chicken—or at least a little bit like the chicken she plays in the new Disney+ movie The One And Only Ivan. Khan voices Henrietta, the film’s poofy-feathered, baseball-playing chicken, which Khan says reminds her of growing up on the south side of Chicago. The A.V. Club talked to Khan about Henrietta and about her relationship with animal welfare in general, and the results are in the clip above.

Advertisement