Nothing brings actors together like a publicity tour! And, in the case of Allison Janney and Elsie Fisher, we mean that quite literally. Though the two voice mother and daughter in the latest animated iteration of The Addams Family—and have both lent their talents to the “Despicable Me universe”—they met for the first time mere minutes before we spoke with them about their roles as Margaux and Parker Needler, respectively. During our chat, the pair discussed the peculiar challenge of “sharing scenes” with someone you don’t know, and recalled memories of growing up with the Addams family. They also learned a lot about one another, including why Janney feels a kinship to Lurch, and why Fisher once bit a schoolmate on the foot.

