Allison Janney stays booked and busy, juggling a prolific film career while also anchoring the (now Anna Faris-less) Mom for the past eight years, and yet she always makes time for director Tate Taylor. After supporting turns in The Help and The Girl On The Train, and a surprise cameo in Ma, Janney takes the lead in crime comedy Breaking News In Yuba County as Sue Buttons, a woman whose scheme to get just a little attention winds her up in a whole lot trouble. So why is she so quick to say yes every time Taylor comes calling? During the film’s recent press junket, The A.V. Club spoke to Janney about collaborating with the director and, frankly, it sounds like a blast: “All of these amazing actors... we all lived in the same house together. So, when we finished working, we’d all come home and cook meals together, and drink wine together, and dance, and be silly... and form real friendships and chemistry with everyone.” And with a cast that includes Regina Hall, Mila Kunis, Juliette Lewis, Wanda Sykes, and Awakafina—just to name a few—it really does like an actor’s dream come true. In any event, we’re patiently waiting for Tate Taylor to invite us to set.

Breaking News In Yuba County premieres on digital platforms and in select theaters February 12.