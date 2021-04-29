Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen is a ghost story, a mystery, and a doomed romance all rolled into one, following a young Manhattan couple (played by Amanda Seyfried and James Norton) as they move into a creaky, historic home in the Hudson Valley. While Norton’s George fits right in, Seyfried’s Catherine has a harder time adjusting to life upstate, not helped by the fact the she suspects their new house is haunted. But, in reality, Seyfried felt very much at home in the Hudson Valley—she lives just up the road from where Things Heard And Seen was filmed—so she took it upon herself to welcome the film’s cast and crew to the area. In the video above, the stars discuss why it was the perfect setting for the moody mystery, and then share fond memories of celebrating Halloween on set, costumes and all. Seyfried even shares some photos while Norton tries to remember of “those orange chocolate things you [Americans] love.” [Hint: It’s Reese’s Cups.]

Things Heard And Seen premieres on Netflix on April 29.