Amazon Studios releases its first royal look at Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America Photo : Amazon Prime

Despite the almost 33-year gap between between films, Amazon Prime’s first shots of the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America shows that little has changed for Akeem (Eddie Murphy) or the resplendent land of Zamunda. The streaming platform released a few images from the forthcoming film, each one radiating with familiarity for those who are fans of the first, similarly-named film . With most of the original cast returning to the kingdom, the new chapter appears to bring many of the beloved elements of the original comedy back for a new audience, including the Queens barbershop that allowed Murphy to flex his handle on multiple in-scene characters for the first time.

Advertisement

While there still aren’t very many details regarding the central plot of the sequel, which was penned by Kenya Barris and original screenwriters Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, Amazon shares that “newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.” As the photos below indicate, the new film welcomes back Murphy, Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and Garcelle Beauvais. Joining the veterans are Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Wesley Snipes. Coming 2 America debuts on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. In the meantime, check out the pics below.