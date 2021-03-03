Amy Poehler on Kathleen Hanna and the power of female rage

In the new Netflix movie Moxie, Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” is used as a rallying cry for today’s tormented teen girls today, admonishing them to rise up against their high school oppressors and resist whatever bullshit society is already laying on them. It’s a perfect choice, and one that director Amy Poehler tells us came with Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna’s explicit blessing.

Poehler’s genuine love for Hanna is clear in the video above, which also finds the SNL vet expounding on the value of female rage, and Moxie stars Lauren Tsai and Hadley Robinson talking about their favorite “smash shit up” songs.

If you’re itching for more, in the video below, we catch up with two of Moxie’s other stars—Nico Hiraga and Alycia Pascual-Peña—to talk how the two learned to embrace feminism from a young age, as well as how they’re currently working for social justice.

Moxie is available to stream now on Netflix.