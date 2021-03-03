Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Amy Poehler on Kathleen Hanna and the power of female rage

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Save

In the new Netflix movie Moxie, Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” is used as a rallying cry for today’s tormented teen girls today, admonishing them to rise up against their high school oppressors and resist whatever bullshit society is already laying on them. It’s a perfect choice, and one that director Amy Poehler tells us came with Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna’s explicit blessing.

Poehler’s genuine love for Hanna is clear in the video above, which also finds the SNL vet expounding on the value of female rage, and Moxie stars Lauren Tsai and Hadley Robinson talking about their favorite “smash shit up” songs.

Advertisement

If you’re itching for more, in the video below, we catch up with two of Moxie’s other stars—Nico Hiraga and Alycia Pascual-Peña—to talk how the two learned to embrace feminism from a young age, as well as how they’re currently working for social justice.

Moxie is available to stream now on Netflix.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement