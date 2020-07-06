Palm Springs—like a handful of great movies before it—imagines what might happen if you found yourself stuck in an endless loop, living the same day over and over again. If that sounds a little too close to our current, quarantined reality, well, that part was unintentional. Lucky for us, Palm Springs offers up plenty of dos and don’ts for our stuck-in-place lives, showing us how Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) fight boredom when every day starts to feel the same. During Hulu’s virtual press day, we spoke with stars Samberg and Milioti about the film’s deeper resonance these days. The pair also shared why they couldn’t say no to the project, and told us what it was like to work with legendary co-stars J.K. Simmons and June Squibb.

Palm Springs will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning on Friday, July 10.

Image credit: Hulu/NEON Releasing