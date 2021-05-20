Angelina Jolie cosplays Candyman for World Bee Day

Angebeena Jobee. Graphic : Reid McCarter , Photo : Tiziana Fabi (Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has become one with the bees. To celebrate World Bee Day—and as part of her broader work in programs aimed at helping restock global beehives—Jolie has won the insects’ trust well enough to pose for a National Geographic interview and photo shoot where she demonstrates the most powerful bee-mastery the world’s seen since Tony Todd slowly yakked up a mouthful of them in 1992's Candyman.



Alongside an Instagram post that shows Jolie fixing the viewer with a penetrating, bee-powered stare, photographer Dan Winters explains how the images were created. Apparently, it isn’t as easy as just slathering yourself in delicious pollen and hoping for the best. Winters says the shoot involved spraying the actor with specially formulated “queen mandibular pheromone” and having a “master beekeeper” on hand to keep the swarm relaxed. “Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a protective suit,” Winters writes. “It had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm ... Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting.”

For her part, Jolie says it “just felt lovely to be connected to these beautiful creatures” in the National Geographic interview. We can only take this statement as further proof that she’s formed a psychic bond with the bees and will forevermore be protected by them as their favored human. We eagerly anticipate watching Jolie arrive at her next film premiere or awards show red carpet, carried aloft on a buzzing throne formed entirely from the stinging bodies of her insect allies. And we pity the paparazzi who dare wrong her in the future, knowing they will meet a fate even worse than the one suffered by My Girl’s doomed Macaulay Culkin.



For more on Jolie, human hive queen and the world’s most famous, non-food-related Jollibee, check out her interview with National Geographic.

