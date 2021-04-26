Mads Mikkelsen in Another Round Image : Henrik Ohsten

A big part of what made Best International Film Oscar winning film Another Round so enjoyable is that we got to see Mads Mikkelsen have a midlife crisis and get day- drunk. And let’s be honest, any excuse to watch Mikkelsen onscreen is great. We could watch him in anything. If he had been cast in that terrible Fantastic Four movie, it would’ve made the film more palatable. But now there’s an English-language remake of Another Round in the works and unfortunately, it likely won’t feature Mikkelsen.



Advertisement

Per Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davidsson’s production company Appian Way, Endeavor Content and Makeready won an auction for the remake rights. Sources told Deadline that some celebrity-run production companies bid on the rights for the film, including “Studiocanal with The Picture Company and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories, and Elizabeth Banks in a bid with Universal Pictures.”

Given how DiCaprio’s production company is involved, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that he’s a top contender for the role of Martin. It’s fitting; DiCaprio, after all, is still a big party guy who has his own “Pussy Posse.” But it’s still tough to think about a version that doesn’t include Mikkelsen and it feels like a total missed opportunity. After all, it’s been done before. Penelope Cruz starred in both Abre Los Ojos and Vanilla Sky, and Kristofer Hivju also starred in both Force Majeure and Downhill, albeit in different roles. But hey, at least have Mikkelsen play one of Martin’s friends. It’s what we deserve.

