For a protocol droid, C-3PO sure has seen a lot of action. Built by the future Darth Vader, the beloved bot has reluctantly blasted his way through the battle on Geonosis, became a god to the Ewok race of Endor, and made the ultimate sacrifice so that his friends could, once again, save the galaxy. Similarly, actor Anthony Daniels has been through it all. Having first donned C-3PO’s gold-plated body suit for the original Star Wars in 1977, Daniels has inhabited the role for over four decades, having appeared in each chapter of “The Skywalker Saga” and plenty of ancillary adventures (whether canon or not).

Unsurprisingly, Daniels has quite a few stories to tell, and he’s compiled them all in I Am C-3PO, released this past November by DK. While he makes it clear it’s not a memoir, I Am C-3PO shares anecdotes throughout his history with the franchise, providing the actor’s unique point of view—which, as he tells it, was largely through a cumbersome mask that severely limited his peripheral vision. Earlier this month, we sat down with Anthony Daniels to discuss how the book came together, and he was delighted to regale us with stories from set. Star Wars may have began a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away but Daniels—and C-3PO—have been along for the ride ever since.

I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story is out now from DK. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is currently available digitally, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.