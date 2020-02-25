Autumn de Wilde’s new take on Jane Austen’s Emma seems intent on disproving the stereotype that all period pieces are “stiff” or “stuffy.” From its eye-popping haute couture to its punctuated title, Emma. lets you know immediately that its not like the other costume dramas. During the film’s U.S. press junket, we spoke to its stars, Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn, about de Wilde’s unique, “American” approach to the source material. The pair revealed the cast’s homework for the movie—which included screwball comedy classic like Bringing Up Baby and, naturally, Clueless—and shared a few costuming horror stories. As it turns out, those high collars can be tough on the earlobes.

