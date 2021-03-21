Her Screenshot : YouTube

Good news for anyone who has been nursing a crush on their phone for eight years but has been unable to find the perfect soundtrack for your first date: Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett have finally released the Oscar-nominated score they wrote for the 2013 Spike Jonze movie Her, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as a guy with high-waisted pants (as is the style in the future) and Scarlett Johansson as his high-tech Siri-like companion. A.V. Club Film Editor A.A. Dowd said the film’s story of “lonely, damaged romantics” was “expressed through the intimacy of its gorgeous compositions and the buzzing ache of its Arcade Fire soundtrack,” but until now, that soundtrack has been (mostly) unavailable through legitimate means.

It’s unclear why the soundtrack was unavailable (or even why it’s available now, so long after the movie came out), but hey, better late than never. Pre-orders for the physical version of the soundtrack—which has kind of Taylor Swift-y aesthetics— can be found at this link, though listening to the vinyl version of the soundtrack to a movie about a guy romancing a computer seems heretical in some way, and you can also buy it/stream it at your preferred buying/streaming locations.

[via Consequence Of Sound]