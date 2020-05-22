Are The Lovebirds and Capone worth a watch this Memorial Day weekend?

Photo : Skip Bolen ( Netflix )

We’re rolling into a long weekend, and with multiplexes around the country still closed, movie lovers will have to get their fix at home. Among the more high-profile options available to rent or stream are two films once headed for theaters: the hijinks-heavy, crime-themed romantic comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani; and Capone, Josh Trank’s look at the ignoble final days of the fearsome Chicago gangster, played here by Tom Hardy. Are either worth your time and/or money? On this new episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife debate the merits of these very different movies, both vying for your Memorial Day attention.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out the written reviews, linked above.