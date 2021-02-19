Rachel McAdams (Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize); Abby Ryder Fortson (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Judy Blume fans of the world rejoice: One of the author’s most beloved novels is finally coming to the big screen. Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret has enthralled generations of middle-schoolers with its candid first-person tale of Margaret, a sixth-grader who starts at a new school and wrestles with cliques, crushes, religion, and wonders when she will finally get her period.

EW announces that the titular character will be played by Abby Ryder Fortson, who Marvel fans may recognize as Cassie, the daughter of Ant-Man. She tells EW: “ Margaret and I are really similar… I love her. She’s so goofy and awesome. She’s all heart and love and just wants to have friends and figure out who she is.” Rachel McAdams will take on the role of Margaret’s mother, adding considerable star quality to the maternal role; other roles have yet to be announced.

The 83-year-old Blume had been reluctant to bring the touchstone novel to the screen, but was persuaded by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, “who was hoping to tackle the project alongside her mentor, legendary producer James L. Brooks,” says EW. Even though previous Blume adaptations have been primarily limited to a TV movie of Forever in 1978, a Fudge series in 1995, and a 2012 version of Tiger Eye, Blume was apparently convinced after meeting with the pair at her home in Key West. And according to one of her latest tweets (her Twitter bio reads, “Are you there Twitter? It’s me, Judy”), she’s a fan of the castings:

It’s a tall order to take on a book that’s been beloved for fifty-plus years, but the creative forces behind Edge Of Seventeen hopefully will have a sympathetic take on the material. And if Margaret takes off, can big-screen versions of Deenie, Forever, and Then Again, Maybe I Won’t be far behind? We’re picturing Blubber more as a limited series for some reason. Thoughts?