Zack Snyder’s Justice League Photo : Warner Bros.

We’re only 10 days out from HBO Max streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but the epic saga of the film’s journey from theatrical release that nobody liked to streaming exclusive that everyone has already decided how they feel about has just taken a last-minute turn that is just hilariously dumb. As reported by Variety, Zack Snyder’s Justice League leaked earlier today, and while that’s not totally unheard of for a highly anticipated movie like this, the way it leaked is… unusual. Apparently, for a brief window today, people who tried to watch the new Tom And Jerry movie on HBO Max were instead treated to none other than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The glitch was fixed, possibly within a matter of minutes, but not before some people were able to load up the movie and see some good chunks of it.

Variety spoke to an HBO Max subscriber named Doug Bass who says he was able to see about an hour of Justice League before “the definition of the image began to degrade” and an error message appeared onscreen, at which point the movie would no longer play, but Variety was somehow able to confirm that the version he saw was Zack Snyder’s new cut and not the original version (maybe Batman said “fuck” in that first hour?). The good news for the Snyder Army, then, is that there’s probably nobody out there who was able to watch the whole thing and compile a comprehensive list of spoilers, but—looking at the “Snyder Cut” trending topic on Twitter, which we would never normally recommend—it does appear that the fans are actively (and successfully) trying to drown out any attempts to share leaked stuff.

As for Bass’ take, he told Variety that he wasn’t a “huge DC movie fan” before today, but now he thinks the one hour of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is “the best DC film I’ve ever seen.” Is that damning with faint praise? A legitimate glowing recommendation? A viciously sarcastic dismissal? We won’t know until March 18… unless The Snyder Cut is still hiding somewhere else on HBO Max. The only way to be sure is to try streaming everything and see if Zack Snyder’s Justice League plays instead. We’ll start with the Zs and go back, somebody else start with A and we’ll meet in the middle.