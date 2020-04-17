Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

As theaters shutter around the world, our critics reminisce about going to the movies

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film
FilmFilm Club
Save
Illustration for article titled As theaters shutter around the world, our critics reminisce about going to the movies
Photo: Paul Kaye (Getty Images)

Remember going to the movies? Our critics sure do. Multiplexes and arthouses are shutdown around the world, but that won’t stop film editor A.A. Dowd and senior writer Katie Rife from waxing nostalgic about the moviegoing experience. In this week’s installment of Film Club, our critics dig into their personal histories of going to the movies, share some of their most memorable experiences, and a discuss a brief history of the pastime.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.

Katie Rife

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Kenya Barris’ Netflix comedy #blackAF grows once it stops trying to be black-ish-ish

Wings wasn’t the best sitcom of the ’90s, but here are 10 episodes that show the heights it could hit

Alex Garland's Devs concludes in exceptional fashion

Even the funny Death Wish films are repugnantly fascist