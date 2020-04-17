As theaters shutter around the world, our critics reminisce about going to the movies

Photo : Paul Kaye ( Getty Images )

Remember going to the movies? Our critics sure do. Multiplexes and arthouses are shutdown around the world, but that won’t stop film editor A.A. Dowd and senior writer Katie Rife from waxing nostalgic about the moviegoing experience. In this week’s installment of Film Club, our critics dig into their personal histories of going to the movies, share some of their most memorable experiences, and a discuss a brief history of the pastime.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.