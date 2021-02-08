Ask our critics anything, and they'll answer your questions on Film Club next week

Screenshot : Columbia Pictures

Every few days, A.V. Club film critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife plug a microphone into their laptops, retreat to a DIY sound booth in their respective apartments, and have a virtual conversation. The result is our weekly podcast Film Club, which drops every Friday (or most Fridays, anyway—we’re only human!), and covers a variety of topics. Last year, for example, the two talked about everything from the complete filmography of Christoper Nolan to the state of movie theaters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to which film about the White House being overthrown by terrorists is better. (Okay, that last discussion turned out to be a little more prophetic than we hoped.)

Next week, Film Club is trying something a little different. It’s you, the readers and listeners, who will guide the conversation on a very special AMA episode of the podcast. Have some burning inquiry about The A.V. Club? Want to know what it’s like to be a film critic in 2021? Curious how Katie and Alex feel about a particular movie or franchise or trend? Ask away, and they just might answer on next week’s episode. Fair warning: All questions about Kinja will be mysteriously, conveniently stuck in the greys .

To submit a question, simply pose it in the comment section of this article. You can propose as many questions as you like, just make sure to create a new comment for each question. Upvote the questions you like so the best ones will rise to the top. Deadline for question submission is Tuesday, February 16 at 12 P.M. CST. Katie and Alex will answer as many as they can on that week’s episode of Film Club, which will go live on Friday, February 19.