Maybe keep it next to a little cross-stitch that says “Beary nice to meet you”? Screenshot : YouTube

We’ll be honest: A lot of Hollywood prop auctions are fairly under whelming affairs . “Now you, too, can own a jacket that was once in the same room as Benedict Cumberbatch’s torso !” “Purchase a coffee cup that was almost on-camera in Stuber!” “Whoooooo wants a boom mic?!” It’s a lot of chaff-from-wheat separation, is what we mean to say, which is why it’s notable when we literally gasped at what was being offered up in a new Prop Store auction that went up this week: The opportunity to purchase and own the fucking mutant bear skull from Annihilation.

Advertisement

That’s right: Now you can confront the same unknowable, vaguely hostile, hideously aggressive sense of existential unease/bear fear that caused Natalie Portman et. al so many problems in Alex Garland’s 2018 adaptation of the 2014 novel. Not that you have to keep this beautiful/ horrifying bear face for yourself, mind you; given that it’s set up for on-camera use in the film’s VFX, it’s also the perfect prop to gift to a loved one, rolling into Grampy’s room late one evening to give him the thrill of a lifetime.

In addition to the bear skull—literally, the most exciting prop offer we’ve seen since they tried to sell the desiccated corpse of McDonald’s nightmare pitchman Mac Tonight— the auction has a couple of other top-tier horror props mixed in with all the usual camera equipment and clothes. The various albino alligator models are a nice touch, obviously, but we’re especially partial to the fa ke plants designed to look like human beings who’ve been Shimmered right out of the animal kingdom. Sure, they got replaced by CG in the actual film, but can you imagine filling a garden with these things ? It’d be like bringing Area X to your very own little corner of paradise!