Author Caitlin Moran picks her top 5 coming-of-age movies

As the author of a number of books about growing up, Caitlin Moran is no stranger to telling a coming-of-age tale. One of her most successful twists on her own story, How To Build A Girl, is even in select theaters and on VOD now, and was penned for the screen by Moran herself. The A.V. Club thought the author and UK press personality might have some thoughts on her very favorite “little lady grows up” tales when we talked to her last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and, as you’ll see in the clip above, Moran did not disappoint. You can get a glimpse at five of her favorites, including Juno and Meet Me In St. Louis, above.