Bad Education's Cory Finley and Ray Romano on teachers who turn to crime

Marah Eakin
A tale of true life scandal, Bad Education is a focused look at one bad administrator inside a mostly good high school. The film, directed by ThoroughbredsCory Finley, stars Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone, a New York school superintendent who put on a good face and led his school district to the top of the national rankings, all while embezzling millions of dollars from its coffers. Ray Romano plays the befuddled school board president, while Allison Janney plays the district’s business manager.

For the clip above, The A.V. Club caught up with Finley and Romano at the film’s premiere in Toronto late last year to talk about all things education.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

