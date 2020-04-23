Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Bad Education's Geraldine Viswanathan on the scandal that rocked her high school

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Geraldine Viswanathan
Geraldine ViswanathanBad EducationHugh JackmanHBOCory FinleyRay RomanoEducationHigh SchoolAllison Janney
Save

Every high school has its own scandal, from the teacher that marries the way-too-recent graduate to the mystery meat in the “beef” mini ravioli at lunch. Not many are as big as the real life scandal featured in Bad Education, a movie that airs this weekend on HBO. Starring Hugh Jackman, the film tells the tale of a multimillion dollar embezzlement scheme involving a school in Roslyn, New York, and the student journalist who—encouraged by the superintendent played by Jackman—dug up the whole thing. That journalist is played by Geraldine Viswanathan, who fans might know from movies like Blockers, and TBS’s series Miracle Workers. The A.V. Club talked to Viswanathan at Bad Education’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere about the scandals that rocked her high school in Australia, as well as the differences between the Aussie and American school systems.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Netflix reveals a remarkable untold love story in the trailer for A Secret Love

For one unlikely moment, Courtney Love was a biopic movie star

How a Harry Potter mobile game teaches us to cope with death

Jerry Seinfeld recycles an old Seinfeld bit in this trailer for his new Netflix special

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement