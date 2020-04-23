Every high school has its own scandal, from the teacher that marries the way-too-recent graduate to the mystery meat in the “beef” mini ravioli at lunch. Not many are as big as the real life scandal featured in Bad Education, a movie that airs this weekend on HBO. Starring Hugh Jackman, the film tells the tale of a multimillion dollar embezzlement scheme involving a school in Roslyn, New York, and the student journalist who —encouraged by the superintendent played by Jackman—dug up the whole thing. That journalist is played by Geraldine Viswanathan, who fans might know from movies like Blockers, and TBS’s series Miracle Workers. The A.V. Club talked to Viswanathan at Bad Education’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere about the scandals that rocked her high school in Australia, as well as the differences between the Aussie and American school systems.