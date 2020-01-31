Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

Beanpole is a bleak, twisted movie—and that's what we liked about it

Katie Rife
 and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
Filed to:Beanpole
1
Save

Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. Film editor A.A. Dowd is unable to join us this week, as he is in Park City, Utah covering this year’s Sundance Film Festival—check out his excellent coverage here. In his place, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss this week’s new releases. Here, they discuss the bleak, twisted film from Kantemir Balagov, Beanpole.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussion of The Rhythm Section. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Film

It’s all Downhill for Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the broad Force Majeure remake

Working Girl’s message is timeless, even if the hair and the shoulder pads aren’t

Beanpole is a bleak, twisted movie—and that's what we liked about it

The first Star Wars is still the weirdest trip to the galaxy far, far away

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement