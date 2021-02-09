When To All The Boys was first released on Netflix in 2018, it quickly became one of the streaming service’s biggest cinematic successes. Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo quickly picked up a ton of other roles, and Yakult, a Japanese yogurt drink quickly featured in the movie even noticed a spike in sales in parts of the world. Two To All The Boys sequels were also commissioned, working from the second and third books in author Jenny Han’s trilogy.

Unfortunately, the trilogy will come to an end when To All The Boys: Always And Forever premieres on Netflix this Friday. Because it’s Love Week at The A.V. Club and To All The Boys is nothing if not a movie about swooning, romantic love, we decided to quiz Han, Centineo, Condor, and the rest of the Boys cast—Ross Butler, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, and Madeleine Arthur—about what they love to love, from their favorite wacky socks to the silver fox senior citizens that make them swoon. (For the record, Centineo went Betty White, while Condor smartly opted for Sir Patrick Stewart.)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever premieres Friday, February 12 on Netflix.