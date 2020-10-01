Plus

Books Of Blood Photo : Hulu

Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer fall in love while their classmates literally explode in the comedy Spontaneous (select drive-in theaters October 2; VOD and digital platforms October 6). Only the emotions are combustible in Eternal Beauty (VOD and digital platforms October 2), starring Sally Hawkins as a jilted, mentally ill woman who tiptoes into a romance with David Thewlis. In the ignoble tradition of such modern-tech horror movies as Friend Request and Countdown comes Do Not Reply (iTunes October 2), about teenage girls stalked and abducted through social media. World War II thriller A Call To Spy (select theaters and VOD October 2) casts Castle’s Stana Katic as a resistance fighter training new recruits to infiltrate and sabotage Nazi operations. Only Kodi Smit-McPhee can save the world from the post-apocalyptic climate crisis of 2067 (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms October 2). Beyond Barricades: The Story Of Anti-Flag (Veeps October 3) salutes 25 years of rabble-rousing anthems from the political punk outfit. A frazzled doctor leaps into action during a civil war in Locarno selection South Terminal (MUBI October 3). Amazon Prime’s horror package Welcome To The Blumhouse launches with four spooky features: Black Box (October 6), The Lie (October 6), Evil Eye (October 13), and Nocturne (October 13). Not to be left out of the horror anthology fun, a new take on Clive Barker’s Books Of Blood (Hulu October 7) will also be streaming next week. Speaking of Barker, Midnight Meat Train director Ryûhei Kitamura returns with the action thriller The Doorman (Amazon Prime October 9), starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno. Grammy winner and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada makes her feature debut as an aspiring Filipina American country star in Yellow Rose (select theaters October 9). For Halloween fun that the kids can watch and their parents can dutifully tolerate, there’s A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting (Netflix October 14), about a secret society of babysitters recruited to protect kids from the supernatural. Clouds (Disney+ October 6) tells the inspirational story of teenage musician Zach Sobiech, who scored a viral hit after being diagnosed with bone cancer. Final Destination screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick wrote and directed Don’t Look Back (select theaters and VOD October 16), a new horror movie about the repercussions of non-intervention. Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang plays an aspiring stand-up comedian in The Opening Act (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms October 16). Frat comedy Shithouse (select theaters and VOD October 16) is probably better than its title, judging from its SXSW win. Edward James Olmos’ The Devil Has A Name (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms October 16) is not seasonal genre fare—it’s the true story of a farmer (David Strathairn) sparring with the oil executive (Alfred Molina) who poisoned his land. Catherine Eaton wrote, directed, and stars in The Sounding (digital platforms October 20), about a woman raised without verbal language. Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane goes Over The Moon (Netflix October 23) with the musical adventures of a little girl who builds a rocket. Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, Wanda Sykes, and Ryan Hansen are among the guests at a presumably wacky Friendsgiving (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms October 23). Not an ill-timed rerelease of the Woody Allen hit, Midnight In Paris (virtual theaters October 23) is instead a documentary about teenagers preparing for prom in Flint, Michigan. And the Sundance-approved horror film His House (Netflix October 30) pits a Sudanese refugee couple against an evil force in small-town England.

