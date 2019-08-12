As the director of Bend It Like Beckham, Gurinder Chadha is no stranger to making quirky but inspirational films. That’s a trend she continues with Blinded By The Light, which finds a British-Pakistani kid struggling to find himself in late ‘80s England. He does that through the music of Bruce Springsteen, which he’s introduced to via his Sikh friend Roop, played in the movie by a great Aaron Phagura. The A.V. Club sat down with both Phagura and Chadha recently to talk about The Boss, the self, and how to make a movie work all around the world.

Photo credit: Nick Wall/Warner Bros. Entertainment