Blow The Man Down's directors on murder, mystery, and Margo Martindale

Premiering on Prime Video March 20, Blow The Man Down is a darkly compelling look at the hardscrabble life of a bunch of women living in a windblown fishing village somewhere in Maine. There’s murder and mystery involved, of course, but also a bang-up cast of puffy-coated, long-seasoned actresses, including both the incandescent June Squibb and the hard-charging Margo Martindale. The A.V. Club talked to Blow The Man Down directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy about working with the screen legends, as well as what it was like to make their first feature in the freezing cold.