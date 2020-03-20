Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Blow The Man Down's directors on murder, mystery, and Margo Martindale

Marah Eakin
Premiering on Prime Video March 20, Blow The Man Down is a darkly compelling look at the hardscrabble life of a bunch of women living in a windblown fishing village somewhere in Maine. There’s murder and mystery involved, of course, but also a bang-up cast of puffy-coated, long-seasoned actresses, including both the incandescent June Squibb and the hard-charging Margo Martindale. The A.V. Club talked to Blow The Man Down directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy about working with the screen legends, as well as what it was like to make their first feature in the freezing cold.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

