Bong Joon Ho, thinking about directing Photo : Jaehyuk Lee/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Before Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho was at least partially known to English-speaking movie fans for more overt genre fare like Okja and Snowpiercer and The Host, and it sounds like he might be dipping back into those waters (so to speak, that’ll make sense later) with one of his upcoming projects. According to Variety, he’s been “working on” an animated movie “about humans and deep-water sea creatures” with Korean studio 4th Creative Party since 2018, and the script was finally completed earlier this year. That’s all the information Variety seems to have about it, so we don’t really know what it’s about or how deeply involved Bong really is, but it seems like it could be an opportunity for another classic “mankind is ruining this planet as evidenced by the horrible things deep in the ocean” story—which could be fun! And scary! And educational!

Bong’s many other projects in the works include an English-language film set between the U.S. and U.K. (which he will most likely direct next), as well as producer gigs like the HBO Parasite TV show and an adaptation of the Korean immigration film Haemoo called Sea Fog.