Boy George Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Back in 2019, it was announced that MGM was set to produce a Boy George biopic, titled Karma Chameleon, with Sacha Gervasi as its writer and director. In a video shared on social media, Boy George announced that the movie’s set to begin filming this summer in London “and around the world.” Daniel Mays is playing his dad and the Culture Club singer hinted at Keanu Reeves making a cameo (sure, why not?). But there’s only one problem: Boy George still doesn’t have someone to play him. “We’re looking for a brave, young actor from anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life. It will be brilliant. I want to be impressed!,” he says in the video.

Advertisement

But how is it this difficult to find an actor who’d love having their own Oscar-bait music biopic role that will give Rami Malek a run for his money? So, because Boy George really needs our help, we’ve made a list of who should play him.

Bimini Bon Boulash

Photo : Courtesy of World Of Wonder

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

For whatever reason, the Drag Race UK judges didn’t think Bimini deserved to be crowned as the winning queen of the show’s second season—but most viewers at home did. Bimini is a superstar in the making. She can act, she can sing, she can do anything. Plus, as a very talented drag queen, she can transform herself into anyone. Just watch her on Snatch Game as Katie Price! She’d be the perfect choice and she can pull off any classic Boy George look. Please Boy George, we’re begging you, cast Bimini.



Sam Smith

Photo : Mariano Regidor ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

Sam Smith has the voice, but can they act? Who knows! But with some acting lessons, the singer could be an eerily convincing Boy George. The singer’s looks have been compared before, and Smith loves a campy aesthetic, so if we were Boy George, we’d be setting up Smith with acting lessons ASAP.



Asa Butterfield

Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

Asa Butterfield’s a joy to watch on Sex Education, and he looks enough like a young Boy George to convincingly play the Culture Club singer. We even got a glimpse of him in drag on the hit Netflix series and it suits him well! Butterfield was snubbed for an Oscar nomination when he starred in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, so maybe a biopic like this one would finally earn him the coveted nom.



Brendan Scannell

Photo : Jeff Kravitz ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

OK, yes, he’s American, but maybe he could pick up a believable English accent. Scannell has the acting chops, a gender-bending aesthetic, and as we saw in Lip Sync Battle, he can give a hell of a performance, so he’d be a decent pick.



Sophie Turner

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

Look, it’s not our fault that the former Game Of Thrones star looks just like a young Boy George. When pictures comparing the two went viral, Boy George said he’d want Sophie Turner to play him in the biopic. Turner even said she was “so down”! It could be like when Cate Blanchett played Bob Dylan in I’m Not There. If this is what Boy George wants, then who are we to say no?

