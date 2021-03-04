The Groundhog Day scenario of a character re-living the same day over and over again has become a subgenre onto its own at this point. We’ve had characters stuck in Palm Springs, having a Happy Death Day, and living on the Edge Of Tomorrow. And now, Brea Grant is putting a feminist spin on the concept with her new movie, Lucky.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the film that throws May’s (Grant) conundrum—every night, a faceless man breaks into her house and tries to kill her—into violent relief. As we wrote in our review from last year’s Fantasia Film Festival, “the problem isn’t that May’s not capable of defending herself—she does, over and over, in bloody and sometimes ingenious ways—but that while cops, social workers, friends, and family all tell May how brave she is for fighting back, they also tell her that she needs to ‘calm down’ because this is ‘just the way it is.’” That includes her husband Ted (Dhruv Uday Singh), whose response to this nightly invasion further undermines May’s trust in her own sanity, as you can see in the clip above.

Lucky was written by Grant and directed by Imitation Girl’s Natasha Kermani, who craft a boldly political film combining slasher-movie thrills with the endless possibilities of the Groundhog Day trope. In our review, we called it an “effective deconstruction of the double bind of being a ‘strong woman’ in a society that doesn’t listen to what women have to say,” adding that it “captures the fear of a woman walking alone—or driving alone, or sitting in her house alone, or doing anything alone—with a visceral bluntness that’s hard to deny ... If you know someone who doesn’t quite grasp the emotional terrorism behind concepts like gaslighting and victim-blaming, sit them down with Lucky.”

Lucky is streaming now on Shudder.