Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical drama The Souvenir was one of our favorite films to come out of this year’s Sundance Festival. Set in the 1980s, The Souvenir follows a “quietly ambitious film student,” through the ups and downs of her first serious love affair with a charismatic but troubled government official. Ahead of the film hitting select theaters last week, we met up with Hogg at one of Los Angeles’ most beloved video stores, Cinefile Video, to browse the shelves and talk about the movie.

Advertisement