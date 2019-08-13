In Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Cate Blanchett plays the titular Bernadette, a brilliant architect who gave up her career after a wave of career disasters and pregnancy complications. She’s going through a crisis of self in suburban Seattle, fighting Microsoft and the other moms at her school, all while fannying around listlessly and trying to raise her brilliant daughter, Bee.

In real life, Blanchett is the mother of four presumably brilliant children as well as a full-time actor. The A.V. Club talked to her about her dual roles, as well as how she tackled the role of the very singular Bernadette Fox.

Photo credit: Wilson Webb/Annapurna Pictures