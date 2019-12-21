Cats is somehow even more insane than it looks

For the final Film Club of the year, please welcome back special guest, Ignatiy Vishnevetsky—A.V. Clubber and Film Club veteran. In this final installment, he and film editor A.A. Dowd try to wrap their heads around Cats, the incredibly silly, two-hour slog with the profoundly unearned confidence to stick Judi Dench, Ian McKellan, and Idris Elba in horrifying “digital fur technology.”

You can watch the video version above, a listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussions of Little Women and The Rise Of Skywalker, above. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.