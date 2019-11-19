Celebrate Rock 'N' Roll High School's 40th anniversary with Shout! Factory and The A.V. Club

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Rock ‘N’ Roll High School, a film that’s survived such tragedies as the fall of its production company, New World Studios; the deaths of three of the four Ramones featured in the movie; and an attempted remake by Howard Stern, who announced his plans in 2008 and never followed through. Producer Roger Corman is another survivor, still kicking (and still making movies!) at the age of 93. That’s why we’re marking the anniversary with the exclusive clip you see above, in which Corman explains how he originally wanted to make a movie called Disco High School—the “high” is a double entendre, you see—until director Alan Arkush talked him into changing it to Rock ‘N’ Roll High School instead.

That clip comes from Shout! Factory TV's new docuseries Cult-tastic: Tales From The Trenches With Roger And Julie Corman, which debuted this past Friday on the cult streaming service and features the legendary Cormans sharing their wisdom from more than 60 years in the B-movie business.