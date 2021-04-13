Tig Notaro in Army Of The Dead Photo : SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX

The biggest and most Zack Snyder-y Zack Snyder movie ever is now finally out in the world (with his name in the title and everything), which means it’s time to move on and see what other loud and and varyingly tolerable tricks he has up his sleeve with Army Of The Dead—a return to the genre that birthed his 2004 Dawn Of The Dead remake, which we can all at least agree was an okay movie and possibly his best work (even if that’s not saying much). We got a teaser for Army Of The Dead back in February, but today Netflix launched a proper trailer that explains the story, introduces some of the characters, and even gives late addition Tig Notaro a chance to look extremely goddamn cool (more on her in a bit).

For starters, this trailer explains why anyone would want to steal a bunch of money in the middle of a zombie apocalypse (because the zombies are only in Las Vegas, so all the money left behind there is still good), and it also raises the stakes (gambling joke) by revealing that these zombies are not only fast and strong, but that they have some kind of hierarchal system with a King Zombie and a Queen Zombie. We don’t get to see much of how the zombies’ political system is structured, but King Zombie and Queen Zombie are dressed fancier than the others, so maybe it’s some kind of plutocracy? That would be a nice bit of commentary on Vegas culture, but even that seems kind of outside of Snyder’s field of interests.

Anyway, let’s talk about Tig Notaro: She joined the film very late, just over the summer (for reasons we don’t need to get into, other than to say that she’s an enormous upgrade), but filming her scenes during COVID required “a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.” In other words, the Notaro you’re seeing in this trailer is pretty much CG’d in, which… kind of makes it better? It’s funny, at least, and it gives you a fun fact to share with whoever you’re watching this movie with. (It also unfortunately means that she’s probably not in the movie very much, but hopefully she’ll survive and can star in Army Of The Dead 2: This Time It’s In Reno or whatever.)

Army Of The Dead is coming to Netflix on May 21.