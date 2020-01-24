Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant on whether gentlemen wear flip-flops

Marah Eakin
As Fletcher in Guy Ritchie’s new movie The Gentlemen, Hugh Grant embodies one of the people who’s bothered him most in recent years: A British “pay-for-play” tabloid journalist. It’s an irony not lost on Grant, who tells The A.V. Club in the interview above that he wasn’t quite sure he could pull off the role—which Ritchie pitched Grant on his wedding day, in the middle of the street. After a few video rehearsals, though, Grant convinced himself, and the rest is history.

More on Grant’s dalliance with tabloid journalism and co-star Charlie Hunnam’s penchant for saying “mate” and “boss” in the video above.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

