As Fletcher in Guy Ritchie’s new movie The Gentlemen, Hugh Grant embodies one of the people who’s bothered him most in recent years: A British “pay-for-play” tabloid journalist. It’s an irony not lost on Grant, who tells The A.V. Club in the interview above that he w asn’t quite sure he could pull off the role—which Ritchie pitched Grant on his wedding day, in the middle of the street. After a few video rehearsals, though, Grant convinced himself, and the rest is history.

More on Grant’s dalliance with tabloid journalism and co-star Charlie Hunnam’s penchant for saying “mate” and “boss” in the video above.