As Fletcher in Guy Ritchie’s new movie The Gentlemen, Hugh Grant embodies one of the people who’s bothered him most in recent years: A British “pay-for-play” tabloid journalist. It’s an irony not lost on Grant, who tells The A.V. Club in the interview above that he wasn’t quite sure he could pull off the role—which Ritchie pitched Grant on his wedding day, in the middle of the street. After a few video rehearsals, though, Grant convinced himself, and the rest is history.
More on Grant’s dalliance with tabloid journalism and co-star Charlie Hunnam’s penchant for saying “mate” and “boss” in the video above.