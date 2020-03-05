Chicago, you've only got one chance to see Never Rarely Sometimes Always early and for free

Photo : Focus Features

A standout at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Never Rarely Sometimes Always marks director Eliza Hittman’s (Beach Rats, It Felt Like Love) third feature—and an artistic leap forward for the writer-director, according to our film editor, A.A. Dowd. Dowd caught the world premiere of Never Rarely Sometimes Always at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and described the drama, about a teenager from rural Pennsylvania and her cousin traveling to New York City by bus to get an abortion, as “ vital and timely, especially at a moment when the legality of abortion is coming under fresh judicial attack.”



We’re hosting an advance screening of Never Rarely Sometimes Always so our readers in Chicago have a chance to check out this affecting and relevant film early and for free. The screening will take place on Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 PM at the AMC River East (that’s 322 E. Illinois St), and to enter to win one of 25 admit-two passes, all you have to do is follow this link and fill out some basic information. Just remember to arrive early, as advance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity.

Advertisement

Never Rarely Sometimes Always opens in select theaters on March 13.